One person dies in rollover crash near UNO campus

One man was killed and two others hurt in a rollover crash near UNO's campus Friday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking into the cause of a rollover crash that killed one person Friday night.

OPD tells 6 News they were called to the area of 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus around 10:30 p.m. Traffic investigators confirmed one man died at the scene. Two others were transported with serious injuries to Nebraska Medicine.

Dodge Street was blocked off for a time while police investigated; the area was expected to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Saturday.

A supervisor with OPD’s traffic unit told 6 News road rage or drag racing is being investigated as a possible factor.

