One woman injured in north Omaha shooting
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One woman was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in north Omaha.
Dispatchers tell 6 News Omaha Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Florence Boulevard and Larimore Avenue around 2:40 a.m.
Officers found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived; she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
