Standoff suspect calls 6 News reporter: ‘I don’t want to go back to jail’

Douglas County sheriff's deputies were involved in a three-hour standoff Friday night.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For about three hours Friday night, Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff with a man near 60th and Bancroft.

Deputies were serving a felony search warrant for a home occupied by Michael Elliott, alleging his involvement with a stolen vehicle.

Elliott refused to come out of the home and called 6 News reporter Mike McKnight to say he didn’t want to go back to jail.

“I’m not going back to jail, Mike,” Elliott told him. “I’m not going back to jail.”

Elliott refused to disclose if he was armed.

“If you have a warrant, are you going to give up?”

“No.”

McKnight did make it clear their conversation was being recorded.

A SWAT team arrived and negotiated with Elliott. He came out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Lt. Travis Whitten, the SWAT team’s commander, said no weapons were found during an initial search of the home and said it was a “textbook negotiation and handling” of a tense situation that ended peacefully and with no injuries.

Omaha Police were also called and assisted the county at the scene.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

