Toasty & Breezy Sunday

Sunday brings yet another day with sizzling temperatures and breezy conditions. High temperatures will be back into the upper 90s and triple digits across the state. Humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable, but we could still see Heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees. The southerly breeze will continue to be between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with some high level and cirrus clouds moving into the northwestern half of the state throughout the day. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible in far northern and northwestern areas in the evening.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Heat Advisory in effect Sunday for northern areas. (KOLN)

Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night and into Monday. A few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm will remain possible in the northwest. Low temperatures will be mild in the 60s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The heat persists for our Labor Day, but our winds will pick up just a bit. High temperatures will be slightly “cooler” but will still hangout in the mid to upper 90s. The breeze will pick up to around 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The holiday will be mostly sunny and dry but later in the evening showers and storms will be possible in the Panhandle and western Nebraska.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The heat persists through Tuesday before a mainly dry cold front cools us down for Wednesday & Thursday. We’ll have another cold front move through Friday bringing the 90s back to the mid 80s. We will remain mainly dry through the bulk of next week, but we will have a few small chances in the latter half.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

