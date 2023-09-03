10/11 Special Report: Hungry in the Heartland

10/11's Madison Pitsch explores how people in rural Nebraska - specifically in Thayer County - are solving the issue of food insecurity.
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch a full-version of the Hungry in the Heartland series with before and after breakdowns from Madison Pitsch in the 10/11 Now Streaming Studio.

Pitsch will walk through what people in and out of Thayer County are doing to combat food insecurity. The county has just over 5,000 people living there and five grocery stores across the west-central part of the county.

Hungry in the Heartland series
Hungry in the Heartland: Easing the burden of traveling to get food
Hungry in the Heartland: Food insecurity and how people are fighting it in Thayer County
Hungry in the Heartland: Confronting the stigma of food insecurity in Thayer County
Hungry in the Heartland: Only one pantry in Thayer County

