Carpetland celebrates historic season

A team from Lincoln East, Carpetland, took their talents to the American Legion World Series and made a name for themselves.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A team from Lincoln East, Carpetland, took their talents to the American Legion World Series and made a name for themselves. They finished as the National Runner-up, which is the best finish by a Lincoln team ever.

The team celebrated on Saturday at Haymarket Park, where the players and coaches were recognized for their performance in Shelby, North Carolina. Carpetland came up short in the championship game against League City, a team from Texas. Head Coach Mychal Lanik is particularly proud of the leadership that was shown from the boys throughout the season.

”To take our own group there is something I’ll never forget,” Lanik said. “I told the boys they took me on a ride of a lifetime and I’m forever grateful for that.”

“I think just the comradery I mean these are really my brothers,” said Garrett Springer, Carpetland catcher. “I spent so much time with them, and I still do spend so much time with them. The coaching staff definitely stands out to me, they are one of a kind.”

As they head off into the off season, their goal is keeping the main thing, the main thing, Lanik said, and to continue representing the Lincoln community the best way they can.

