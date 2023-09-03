Local College Football Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple in-state college football teams kicked off their 2023 seasons on Saturday. Watch highlights by clicking on the video above. Here are the scores from across the state:

Nebraska Wesleyan 19, Austin College 7

Midland 38, Jamestown 17

Hastings College 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17

(1) Northwestern 48, Concordia 35

Dordt 49, Doane 7

Baker University 36, Peru State 17

