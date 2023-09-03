Local College Football Highlights & Scores

Highlights from the home opening games at Concordia and Doane.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple in-state college football teams kicked off their 2023 seasons on Saturday. Watch highlights by clicking on the video above. Here are the scores from across the state:

Nebraska Wesleyan 19, Austin College 7

Midland 38, Jamestown 17

Hastings College 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17

(1) Northwestern 48, Concordia 35

Dordt 49, Doane 7

Baker University 36, Peru State 17

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died in a rollover crash at 62nd and Dodge near the UNO campus Friday night, September...
One woman dies in three-vehicle crash near UNO campus
Douglas County sheriff's deputies were involved in a three-hour standoff Friday night.
Standoff suspect calls 6 News reporter: ‘I don’t want to go back to jail’
911 outage
Windstream restores 911 lines, residential service after southeast Nebraska outage
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The 1,512-bed prison facility will now be located north of I-80 and east of 70th Street in...
Lincoln residents still concerned over new location of planned prison

Latest News

A team from Lincoln East, Carpetland, took their talents to the American Legion World Series...
Carpetland celebrates historic season
Lincoln East's team finishes as the National Runner Up in the American Legion World Series.
Carpetland celebrates historic season
It’s Week 2 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide...
Sports Overtime: Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 1)- Part 2
It’s Week 2 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide...
Sports Overtime: Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 1)- Part 3