Local College Football Highlights & Scores
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple in-state college football teams kicked off their 2023 seasons on Saturday. Watch highlights by clicking on the video above. Here are the scores from across the state:
Nebraska Wesleyan 19, Austin College 7
Midland 38, Jamestown 17
Hastings College 24, Dakota Wesleyan 17
(1) Northwestern 48, Concordia 35
Dordt 49, Doane 7
Baker University 36, Peru State 17
