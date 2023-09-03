Omaha Police seeking tips in Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one person was shot in north Omaha Sunday morning.

Officials tell 6 News officers were called to the area of 56th and Ames Avenue around 5:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were transported to a hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

