Windstream warns customers of statewide outage following fire at central office

Windstream Communications
Windstream Communications(WKYT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Windstream phone and internet users could be seeing a service outage starting Saturday evening.

Scott Morris with Windstream communications said a fire at the company’s central office on Friday night, located near 14th and M street, damaged a transformer.

Morris said the company has been relying on a generator while trying to restore power to keep communications centers online, until the generator failed. Starting at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, communications centers will be shut down until power can be restored.

Windstream said this outage will impact internet, and landline customers. The company said their cellphone customers could also be impacted.

Morris said it could take at least five hours for services to be restored.

