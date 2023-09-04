Annual ‘Chalk it up for CASA’ fundraiser brings awareness to for advocates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska CASA Association helps give a voice to thousands of children in the state who have been abused and neglected. And for the next two weeks they’re holding their annual chalk art competition to bring awareness to that mission.

A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, they’re volunteers who speak in court on behalf of abused and neglected youth, working to get the best outcome possible. The Nebraska CASA is a network of 22 local programs, serving 54 counties, including Lancaster County.

As they work to grow and find more volunteers CASA is holding their third annual chalk art competition, the theme this year is ‘Light of Hope.”

“Volunteers learn about what it means when a child ends up in foster care, and when they have a case open in court because of abuse and neglect,” Nebraska CASA Association Executive Director Corrie Kielty said. " They learn how to talk with all the people involved in the child’s case, spend time with the child, find out what their needs are, and if they’re safe.”

In 2022, 946 volunteers spent over 32,000 hours advocating for more than 2,000 kids in Nebraska. CASA is still looking for more volunteers to help out. Especially in rural locations.

“Kids with the CASA, do better in school, they have better outcomes they get more appropriate services,” Kietly said. “Their cases are closed with more chance that it’s not going to reopen again.”

This year’s contest runs up until Sept. 15, all you need is an open space and chalk materials. You can submit your artwork on the Nebraska CASA website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.