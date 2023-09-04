Athlete of the Week: Eden Larson

Lincoln Southwest wins Pius X Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course.
Lincoln Southwest wins Pius X Shootout at Woodland Hills Golf Course.(KOLN-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eden Larson is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week after shooting a 68 (-3) at Woodland Hills Golf Course on Aug. 29, 2023. Larson is a sophomore at Lincoln Southwest in the class of 2026.

Larson’s 3-under-par round and dominant performance earned her 1st place at the Pius X Shootout plus the team win for the Silver Hawks. Lincoln Southwest shot a combined score of 297 at the shootout.

Over the summer, Larson finished 7th overall in the 49th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 outage
Windstream restores 911 lines, residential service after southeast Nebraska outage
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Southern flying squirrels are listed as a 'threatened species' in Nebraska, even though they...
Nebraska Game and Parks studies flying squirrels in Lincoln
Deaf driver wins $36 million judgment against Omaha trucking company
Alice Herman, the Family Development Coordinator at Blue Valley Community Action stands in the...
10/11 Special Report: Hungry in the Heartland

Latest News

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda returning to NU in 2023.
Garcia-Castaneda out for season
The Huskers Head Coach, Matt Rhule, spoke with the press on Monday to discuss their upcoming...
Nebraska prepares to face off against Colorado
The Huskers Head Coach, Matt Rhule, spoke with the press on Monday to discuss their upcoming...
Matt Rhule on incremental improvements
The Huskers Head Coach, Matt Rhule, spoke with the press on Monday to discuss their upcoming...
Matt Rhule on Deion Sanders