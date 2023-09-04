Athlete of the Week: Eden Larson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eden Larson is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week after shooting a 68 (-3) at Woodland Hills Golf Course on Aug. 29, 2023. Larson is a sophomore at Lincoln Southwest in the class of 2026.

Larson’s 3-under-par round and dominant performance earned her 1st place at the Pius X Shootout plus the team win for the Silver Hawks. Lincoln Southwest shot a combined score of 297 at the shootout.

Congrats to LSW Girls Golf for winning the Pius Shoot Out. Shout out to Eden Larson for winning the Individual title!! pic.twitter.com/N1B8VC8E4D — LSW Silver Hawks (@lswathletics) August 29, 2023

Over the summer, Larson finished 7th overall in the 49th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship.

