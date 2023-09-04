Garcia-Castaneda out for season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Matt Rhule announced on Monday. Rhule said the veteran wideout suffered a torn ACL during the Huskers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota. Garcia-Castaneda had one catch for seven yards in the contest.

The California native is in his fourth season of college football. Prior to joining the Huskers in 2021, Garcia-Castaneda played at New Mexico State and Saddleback College. At NMSU, Garcia-Castaneda recorded 42 passes for 639 yards.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.