Labor Day Forecast: Hot and Breezy

Monday Morning Forecast Update 04 Sep 2023 07 08 25AM
By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures continue today. Cooler, but still warm temperatures arrive for the second half of the week. There are several chances of rain in the forecast this week.

Today (Labor Day) will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy for much of the area. Part of Northwestern Nebraska and the panhandle should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in that area. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds are the main threats. High temperatures will be mainly in the mid 90s to around 100. Winds should be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Labor Day High Temperatures
Labor Day High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Northwestern Nebraska and the panhandle. Damaging winds are the main threats.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Northwestern Nebraska and the panhandle. Damaging winds are the main threats.(KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area late tonight into Tuesday. There is a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of rain will be in the northern half of the area. There is marginal risk of severe weather in extreme Northeastern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in parts of the panhandle to the mid 90s in extreme Southeastern Nebraska. It will be breezy again with winds becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in extreme Northeastern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in extreme Northeastern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.(KOLN)

Temperatures look to be cooler, but still warm and mainly above average for the second half of the week. There are several chances of rain with the best during the second half of the weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

