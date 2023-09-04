Nebraska Realty hosts inaugural car show to raise money for Chariots4Hope

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 40 cars cruised into Nebraska Realty’s parking lot on Sunday for a good cause. The company raised nearly $5,000 to help provide people with transportation. The money will support people recovering from situations like domestic abuse or addiction.

In the Nebraska Realty parking lot, car enthusiasts admired paint and body, interiors, wheels and tires for a good cause. All the proceeds helped people who just need a ride.

“We’ve got some agents who are car enthusiasts,” said Arla Meyer, Nebraska Realty managing broker. “And it’s just about getting everybody together from the community, having a good time and raising funds for Chariots for Hope.”

Chariots4Hope is a nonprofit that helps people with transportation who are struggling economically. Sara Menagh said the culture of the car show is what she looks forward to. She helped her parents at the event, who work for Nebraska Realty and Event Moto.

“It’s just nice if you’re interested in cars, and you just want to go out and do something,” Menagh said. “People are super sweet and not all people who go to car shows just go to the cars. It’s just a nice community to be able to come and hang out with people.”

The Midwest Rollers Car Club showed support around Doug Christie’s Husker Mobile where passersby could get free stickers and more.

“They call me Husker Doug,” laughed Christie. “So this bar folds up, slides in and goes completely into the truck.”

For the inaugural car show, Nebraska Realty estimates they’ll raise close to $5,000. About 42 cars were registered for the show. An 85-year-old Lincoln named Rodney Sampson registered a 1956 Buick Convertible. He bought it in California and restored the vehicle over the course of two years.

The model is meaningful to his daughter, who works for Nebraska Realty.

“It’s the replica of the car that I was brought home from the hospital in,” said Shelley Williard, Nebraska Realty salesperson. “This was my dad’s first new car he bought when he was 18 years old. Mom and dad were married shortly after that, and they went on their honeymoon in this car.”

The rest of the day was filled with games for kids, raffles and awards for the top 10 cars. Nebraska Realty said they hope to continue the tradition in the future. People who want to donate to Chariots4Hope can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.