The sizzling and breezy conditions continue for Labor Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A summer-like Labor Day is setting up for the 1011 region. However, a cold front enters the state in the afternoon and brings some areas rain/storm chances plus...cooler temperatures on the horizon!

The heat and breezy conditions stick with us to round out Labor Day! High temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s and while humidity level remain comfortable... heat index values could still be as hot as 103 degrees. We’ll continue to have a warm southerly breeze between 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions dominate for the majority of the day however the next cold front that will impact the state will enter the Panhandle in the late afternoon to evening. The cold front will trigger the chance for rain & storms in the Panhandle and northwestern portions of the state for the latter part of the day. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northwest and Panhandle during the afternoon to evening hours. (KOLN)

The front will continue to trek into central Nebraska through the night and into the eastern areas by early Tuesday morning. Therefore, isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight for central and eastern areas. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures will span the 50s into the lower 70s... thanks to the front.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The chance for isolated showers and storms will be possible in the morning for eastern areas. The northern portions of the state could see a few isolated showers/storms in the afternoon too. The bulk of the second half of the day will be dry. Overall, most places will remain dry on Tuesday, but we’ll have partly cloudy skies in the morning.... which should clear by the evening. The front will not exit the southeast until the evening hours.... meaning it will still be hot for the southeast. However, the front will cause our high temperatures have a large range! Highs will be between the lower 70s to the mid 90s. In addition, we will continue to have a breeze between 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday will be the last day in the 90s thanks to the cold front.... near seasonal temperatures in the 80s are expected for the remainder of the week. We’ll have a few small chances for rain throughout the week, but the best chance appears to be over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

