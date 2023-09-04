Tuesday Forecast: A cold front sinks through the region

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front brings the return of spotty rain chances and cooler temperatures to the forecast this week.

The cold front that moved through Monday night will continue to push through the eastern portion of the state throughout the day on Tuesday. The front will trigger cloud cover the chance for spotty to isolated showers in eastern Nebraska in the morning. Northern areas could see some spotty isolated showers and partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The cold front passage will also cause a wide range of high temperatures across the state.... highs span the mid 60s into the lower 90s. It will be warmest in the southeast since the front is not expected to pass until the dinner time hours. Cooler temperatures will be paired with breezy conditions between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

The cold front continues to move out of the state throughout the day. Isolated spotty chances for precip will be possible along the front and in northern areas throughout the day. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday night and into Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler... lows span the 40s into the upper 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Gear up for a fantastic Wednesday! We’ll have mainly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to mid 80s! The slightly breezy conditions will persist as winds will be from the northwest between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 to 30 mph possible.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The slight chance for precipitation will stick with us through the second half of the week and it looks like the “best” chance will be over the weekend. Temperatures will mainly remain in the 80s for the remainder of the week with the 70s returning by next Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

