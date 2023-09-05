Driver seriously injured after hitting deer in southeast Nebraska

RULO, Neb. (KOLN) - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash which seriously injured a Kansas man in southeast Nebraska on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Falls City Volunteer Ambulance Squad, responded to a crash at in the small village of Rulo at 2:11 p.m.

According to the RCSO, the driver swerved to miss a deer, rolled the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver, 56-year-old Jason Lunsford of White Cloud, KS, sustained serious injuries and was life flighted from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation.

