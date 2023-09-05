Eight competitors left for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second annual Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition has progressed to the final eight products, after receiving over 30,000 votes in the first round from various parts of the state.

Nebraskans can vote for their favorite locally-made product in a bracket-style competition from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10. All residents, including manufacturers and students, are invited to participate.

One product that sticks out for the central Nebraska community would have to be the Ram Air Turbine Hub from Collins Aerospace in York.

Other products in the tournament include:

Chocolate Meltaways , Bakers Candies, Greenwood

Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott

Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder

Flyover Whiskey , Flyover Whiskey, West Point

Geothermal Greenhouse, Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop, Alliance

Ignis, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln

Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus

The winner will be announced on Oct. 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista. The top 16 finalists will display their products.

