Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died

Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Erwin Charles Simants, 77, who was put on trial twice for the murder of six members of a Lincoln County family in 1975, died last Thursday at a Lincoln hospital.

KNOP confirmed Simants’ death with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and North Platte Attorney Robert Lindemeier who has represented Simants since the early 1990′s.

Lindemeier said Simants’ cause of death was not immediately known. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will release additional information in the near future. KNOP will provide updates as they become available.

On October 18, 1975, Florence Marie Kellie, 10, was home alone while her grandparents went into North Platte.

Simants, who was 29 in October 1975, killed Florence Marie Kellie first, after sexually assaulting her. He then murdered the rest of her family: Henry Kellie, 66, Audrey Marie Kellie, 57, David Kellie, 32, Deanna, 6, and Daniel, 5. Both her grandmother, Audrey Marie, and cousin Deanna were also assaulted after they were shot and killed.

People across Nebraska locked their doors while authorities searched for Simants, who hid in a wooded area near the Kellie home. He was arrested at his sister’s house the next day.

Simants was initially found guilty of first-degree murder, and sentenced to die in the electric chair. However, after a successful appeal, Simants was found innocent by reason of insanity.

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on First Amendment rights of the press and prompting changes in Nebraska’s criminal insanity law followed. The fight that followed made national headlines and ended with a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court finding the judge’s order unconstitutional.

The State v. Erwin Charles Simants

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrests drunk driver who called himself in
Southern flying squirrels are listed as a 'threatened species' in Nebraska, even though they...
Nebraska Game and Parks studies flying squirrels in Lincoln
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were responding to an incident on Interstate 80 near...
Troopers Uninjured After Patrol Units Struck on I-80
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Mobile home a total loss after fire in north Lincoln
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

Latest News

Megan Klatt, 25, of Grand Island was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Grand Island woman arrested for animal cruelty
The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a deadly accident after a tractor-trailer...
Police identify man hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Grand Island
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Judge removes herself from Marquette murder case
Much cooler across western Nebraska and not as hot in the east.
Tuesday Forecast: A cold front sinks through the region