Gage County Sheriff’s Office files to take ownership of horses in livestock neglect investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office recently filed to take ownership of horses that were seized in a livestock neglect investigation in August.

Jennafer Glaesemann, 38, the Gage County veterinarian who was cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect last month, is due back in court on October 3.

According to court documents, deputies started investigating after about a dozen people reported possible neglect of horses at Glaesemann’s two veterinary clinics in late July.

Investigators said Glaesmann had more than 60 horses in her care between the Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic in Beatrice and Pickrell Veterinary Clinic. Gage County Sergeant Tim Hanson said 17 of those horses died while in her care.

Court documents allege majority of the horses seen at Glaesemann’s Beatrice property were extremely emaciated with bone structures being easily noticeable. At Glaesemann’s Pickrell property, one mare was found to be in a similar condition.

Deputies and investigators seized 38 horses from her clinics and transported 36 of them to the Epona Horse Rescue in Crete for further treatment, court documents said.

Court documents also allege the necropsy conducted on two deceased horses that were recovered from one of Glaesmann’s properties showed that prolonged poor nutrition was the cause of neglect in the case.

