Grand Island woman arrested for animal cruelty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been arrested for felony cruelty to animals.

Grand Island Police said a person saw a woman forcefully kicking, punching and slamming a six-month-old puppy to the ground multiple times in the 2000 block of North Wheeler Avenue Monday afternoon.

GIPD said the witness reported it to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. They, along with officers with GIPD, arrived and noticed the dog with a broken leg, lump on its head and other possible injuries. The humane society took the dog into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, GIPD said a humane society officer advised they had prior complaints within the last month involving the woman and her dog.

Police placed 25-year-old Megan Klatt under arrest for felony animal cruelty and obstruction.

Her bond was set at 10 percent of $5,000. She’s not allowed to own or possess any animals while on bond. Klatt’s next court date is set for Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

