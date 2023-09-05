Huskers look to move on from loss to Minnesota, turn focus to road game against Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Nebraska football players will speak to the media starting at 12:15 p.m. as part of regularly scheduled game week press conferences.

You can watch their full interviews in the video player above as they become available.

Nebraska (0-1) is scheduled to take on Colorado (1-0) on Saturday with kickoff at 11 a.m. Central Time at the Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The football game will be televised on FOX. It can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and the official Huskers App.

Nebraska will be hitting the road for the second straight week after opening at Minnesota last Thursday. 1995 was the last time Huskers opened a season with back-to-back road games.

