Judge removes herself from Marquette murder case

Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
Jeffrey Adams is charged in the death of his wife at a home in Marquette, Nebraska.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The judge presiding over the case against a Marquette man accused of killing his wife has removed herself from the case.

Jeffrey Adams, 47, is charged with first degree murder in the February beating death of his wife Angela.

Judge Rachel Daugherty removed herself from the case last Friday citing a conflict. Court documents did not indicate the reason for the conflict. But Daugherty’s decision came after a series of motions from Adams’ attorney requesting that evidence from six witnesses, including two of Adams’ ex-wives, be thrown out.

A hearing on those motions is scheduled Sept. 13, at which Adams’ arraignment hearing will also take place in Hamilton County District Court in Aurora. At arraignment, a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to the charges against him. Adams jury trial is currently scheduled for nine days from Nov. 6-17.

District Judge Christina Marroquin of Wahoo has been appointed as the new judge in the case and will preside over the the hearings on the witness evidence motions and Adams’ arraignment.

Earlier this summer, prosecutors upgraded the charges against Adams from second degree murder to first degree murder.

Investigators found the body of Angela Adams in her home February 26. She had been beaten to death. Court records indicate that Jeffrey Adams told investigators that he had punched Angela after the two had an argument the night before.

