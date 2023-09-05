Lincoln Electric System crews team up with Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative to battle Hurricane Idalia damage

Surveillance footage showed the moment a Florida home along in Horseshoe Beach broke apart under the force of floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia. (@tnsurveyor)
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
LIVE OAK, Fla. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System crews teamed up with Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in Florida where they’ve been repairing damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida on Aug. 30, causing a massive amount of damage before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina.

Two crews with ten Lincoln Electric System employees went to Florida on Sept. 1 to help with utilities after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

SVEC said nearly 100% of SVEC members were without power on Aug. 31. According to SVEC, over 1,525 workers were spread across a 2,100 square mile territory to help repair damage on Monday.

LES said crews continue to put in long hours to rebuild their system so power can be safely restored.

The Omaha Public Power District also sent 16 crewmembers to Florida to help with Hurricane Idalia relief.

