Minden cab driver sentenced to prison for sex crime

Michael Schelling, 59, of Minden, is heading to prison for a sex crime.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A cab driver accused of raping a customer at a house in Minden is heading to prison.

A Kearney County District Court judge sentenced 59-year-old Michael Schelling to 10 to 14 years for attempted first-degree sexual assault. He will get 53 days of credit for time served and must register as a sex offender.

Back in May, Schelling pleaded no contest to amended charges as part of a plea agreement.

He was originally arrested in July of 2022 for felony first-degree sexual assault. The charge stemmed from an incident reported to have happened July 22, when a woman said Schelling took her in his cab from Kearney to Minden and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents indicated that the victim told authorities that she contacted Schelling, a cab driver from Buffalo Cab, to pick her up from her job in Kearney and take her to another location in town.

She also said she had taken 22 Lyrica pills causing her to remember only parts of what had happened. The pills are described as pain relievers for nerve damage and seizure medication. WebMD said the pills can cause a person to pass out and have trouble breathing.

The affidavit details the victim describing how she woke up to Schelling on top of her, assaulting her.

