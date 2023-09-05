Nebraska agency investigates 911 outages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska agencies are investigating two separate 911 outages that took dozens of centers down. Those agencies want to know what happened and how to mitigate the problem going forward.

The first 911 outage took place Thursday and impacted counties across Nebraska after a fiber optic cable was cut in the Omaha area. The second outage impacted southeast Nebraska after a fire at a data center led to communications systems being shut down, ultimately, impacting 911 services for some counties.

This weekend, many people across southeast Nebraska received an emergency alert, saying 911 lines in the area could be impacted.

According to the state’s 911 director, 911 outages aren’t uncommon, but the impacts of the last two were unique.

“I think we can see that this was much more widespread, and then a lot of the regular outages that occur over time,” said David Sankey, Nebraska’s 911 director with the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Sankey said Thursday’s outage started in the Omaha area after a fiber optic cable belonging to Lumen Network was cut. It impacted 39 of 68 911 call centers across the state.

During Saturday’s outage, Sankey said only four counties, Gage, Adams, Otoe and Saunders, were unable to receive calls but believes there could have been more.

“911 centers are locally controlled, locally operated,” Sankey said. “And so when an outage occurs, we work with the local 911 centers to put out information in their area so that it can be specific for them.”

In Lincoln, the police department wasn’t impacted by either outage, despite putting out messages that they could have been. LPD’s communication coordinator said the department has steps in place to make sure that people who need emergency help get it.

“The emergency notifications that went out is really just to let our community or community members now if for some reason, they would have not been able to reach us by dialing 911,” said Jessica Loos, LPD’s communication coordinator. “We do have alternative numbers in place that are also connected with alternative routing, to additional technology resources within our center. Really our objective is that no call goes unanswered.

The state’s 911 department said now they’ll open investigations into both Lumen and Windstream to see what went wrong and why so many 911 centers were impacted.

“We’re working with the 911 centers to put in places that if a 911 center were to go down, their neighbor could take their calls,” Sankey said. “So we’ve got that to automatically roll over those other calls. In this case, it was the networks themselves that had issues both with aluminum, both with Windstream, and that’s not as common.”

Sankey said he expects those investigations to start next week, and it will take several months to complete.

