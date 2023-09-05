Nebraska Volleyball returns to Devaney to face Creighton, Long Beach State this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook spoke with the media Tuesday morning as part of regularly scheduled game week press conferences.

#4 Nebraska Huskers will face the #16 Creighton Bluejays at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network. Currently, Nebraska is 5-0 this season while Creighton is 5-1.

“We’ll treat it like any other match but one of our goals is to be state champs,” Cook said when talking about the Wednesday’s game.

On Sunday, the Huskers swept Kansas State with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 win in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,044 in Manhattan, Kansas.

