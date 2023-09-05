Nebraska women’s soccer team breaks into top 25

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s soccer team is ranked No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches and the Top Drawer Soccer polls, as this week’s rankings were announced Tuesday.

The Huskers are off to their best start since 2000, as the Huskers are undefeated through the first six games of the season. NU has outscored its opponents 22-4 with three shoutouts.

Senior Eleanor Dale, this week’s Big Ten Offensive and Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week, leads the conference in goals (8), game-winning finishes (4), points (18), shots (32) and shots on goal (16). Additionally, Dale is currently tied for first in the country in game-winners, third in goals and fourth in shots per game (5.33).

As a team, the Huskers are fifth in the nation in shots per game, as they are averaging 22.33, and the team is tied for ninth in the country in total goals, which is also the most to start the season since 2011.

This is the first time NU has been ranked since the 2018 season where they were No. 22. That team finished 9-7-5 and 5-3-3 in conference play, falling in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

United Soccer Coaches Top 25 (Sept. 5)

1 BYU

2 Stanford

3 North Carolina

4 UCLA

5 Florida State

6 Penn State

7 Arkansas

8 Santa Clara

9 Clemson

10 South Carolina

11 Notre Dame

12 Alabama

13 Georgetown

14 Duke

15 Washington State

16 Memphis

17 Texas

18 Virginia

19 Southern California

20 Northwestern

21 Xavier

22 Pittsburgh

23 Gonzaga

24 Nebraska

25 TCU

Top Drawer Soccer Poll

1 Florida State

2 Stanford

3 BYU

4 Penn State

5 North Carolina

6 UCLA

7 Virginia

8 Notre Dame

9 South Carolina

10 Arkansas

11 Pittsburgh

12 Duke

13 Santa Clara

14 Georgetown

15 Alabama

16 USC

17 Memphis

18 Texas

19 Xavier

20 TCU

21 Saint Louis

22 Providence

23 Brown

24 Nebraska

25 Washington State

