Nebraska women’s soccer team breaks into top 25
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s soccer team is ranked No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches and the Top Drawer Soccer polls, as this week’s rankings were announced Tuesday.
The Huskers are off to their best start since 2000, as the Huskers are undefeated through the first six games of the season. NU has outscored its opponents 22-4 with three shoutouts.
Senior Eleanor Dale, this week’s Big Ten Offensive and Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week, leads the conference in goals (8), game-winning finishes (4), points (18), shots (32) and shots on goal (16). Additionally, Dale is currently tied for first in the country in game-winners, third in goals and fourth in shots per game (5.33).
As a team, the Huskers are fifth in the nation in shots per game, as they are averaging 22.33, and the team is tied for ninth in the country in total goals, which is also the most to start the season since 2011.
This is the first time NU has been ranked since the 2018 season where they were No. 22. That team finished 9-7-5 and 5-3-3 in conference play, falling in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
United Soccer Coaches Top 25 (Sept. 5)
1 BYU
2 Stanford
3 North Carolina
4 UCLA
5 Florida State
6 Penn State
7 Arkansas
8 Santa Clara
9 Clemson
10 South Carolina
11 Notre Dame
12 Alabama
13 Georgetown
14 Duke
15 Washington State
16 Memphis
17 Texas
18 Virginia
19 Southern California
20 Northwestern
21 Xavier
22 Pittsburgh
23 Gonzaga
24 Nebraska
25 TCU
Top Drawer Soccer Poll
1 Florida State
2 Stanford
3 BYU
4 Penn State
5 North Carolina
6 UCLA
7 Virginia
8 Notre Dame
9 South Carolina
10 Arkansas
11 Pittsburgh
12 Duke
13 Santa Clara
14 Georgetown
15 Alabama
16 USC
17 Memphis
18 Texas
19 Xavier
20 TCU
21 Saint Louis
22 Providence
23 Brown
24 Nebraska
25 Washington State
