Police identify man hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Grand Island

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department identified the person killed in a deadly accident Friday morning.

Captain Jim Duering said the victim was identified at 60-year-old David Keah of Grand Island.

The accident happened near the intersection of Faidley Ave. and Highway 281. Police said Keah was crossing Highway 281 when he was hit by a northbound tractor-trailer going through the intersection under a green light.

GIPD said the driver swerved to avoid the man, but ended up hitting him anyway.

Capt. Duering said at this time, there’s no indication that the driver of the tractor-trailer was at fault.

