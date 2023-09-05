Portion of North 48th Street to close Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - North 48th Street, from Madison to Leighton avenues, will close on Wednesday as a part of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. The street is currently closed to northbound traffic, with one southbound lane open. This work is scheduled to be completed by early December.

The recommended detour is Adams Street to North 56th Street to Leighton Avenue to North 48th Street.

StarTran Route 48-North 48th and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the area.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Some business owners along 48th Street have been suffering in sales since the start of construction.

