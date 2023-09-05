Raymond vegetable farmer advocates for support for fresh school food

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When Gary Fehr picks veggies, he uses a straw hat to block the sun from his face.

“I always shift between a ball cap and a straw hat, but this one kind of looks more ‘granola,’” laughed Gary.

But he wears multiple hats when it comes to promoting locally-grown food. With Green School Farms, he is helping feed a dozen schools.

When students see crisp veggies on salad bars, there’s a chance the food was locally grown. The industry is growing in the area and a vegetable farmer is helping develop a better system of support for produce farmers, especially as the Lincoln Local Food System Plan will be voted on in September.

While school is out on Monday, the local vegetable farmer in Raymond was hard at work in his fields harvesting peppers and melons for school cafeterias.

Gary Fehr runs Green School Farms and picks produce for about six early childhood centers and six private schools in the area. One of those schools is Pius X High School in Lincoln.

The food service workers serve his watermelon and blend his veggies into salsa, he’s even helping Pius with plans for a greenhouse.

“It’d be great, I mean it’d be fresh all the time,” said Mary King, Pius X Head Cook. “It tastes way better from the farm than the canned stuff we get.”

He does this through the Farm to School Program. A lot of what Fehr does is a grassroots effort, but he’s trying to change that. He’s working with the Department of Education to develop an organized network for producers like him.

“I know there’s a lot of desire for it to happen, but there’s not really an infrastructure that helps you just kind of step into it,” said Sarah Smith, farm-to-school specialist at Nebraska Department of Education.

Fehr sees the Lincoln Local Food Plan as a step in the right direction. The plan would increase support for Fehr and producers who sell fresh, affordable and nutritious foods in Lincoln.

“Knowing that I can’t supply myself,” Fehr said. “By establishing a network of farms that can supply a network of schools, hopefully we can make some progress in that- supporting local food production in Nebraska.”

Fehr is traveling to western Nebraska this fall to educate others about what he does. He hopes to make progress with the Department of Education to establish a more unified system for people in his field.

“Just kind of envisioned collectively multiple farms being able to supply to the schools,” Fehr said.

The Lincoln City Council will be voting on the Lincoln Local Food Plan on Sept. 18.

