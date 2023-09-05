Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures with hazy sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A passing cold front will offer us a nice break from the heat as cooler temperatures with hazy sunshine will dominate the forecast for the day on Wednesday. Air Quality Alerts are in place across almost the entire state for the day on Wednesday and Thursday as more wildfire smoke will drift through the region. If you’re sensitive to smoke in the air, try and limit your time spent outdoors.

Brisk northerly winds will usher in cooler temperatures into the day on Wednesday. It looks to potentially be downright chilly for parts of western Nebraska by early Wednesday morning as overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 40s in some spots. Look for milder temperatures for eastern Nebraska, with morning lows in the 50s to near 60°.

After another run of days well into the 90s for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, we’ll see much more comfortable conditions on Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. On top of that, dew point temperatures should retreat back to the upper 40s to low 50s, leading to a very comfortable Wednesday across the coverage area.

Look for mainly clear skies tonight and mainly sunny skies through the day on Wednesday, though it will be hazy. Some clouds are expected to pass through the area through the early overnight hours, but by sunrise on Wednesday, it should be mainly sunny across the state. Winds should be lighter than on Tuesday, but will stay out of the north and northwest at about 10 to 20 MPH.

The extended forecast warms temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but some pleasant fall temperatures with increased rain chances are expected by the end of the week and into the early part of next week. Stay tuned!

