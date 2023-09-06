All outdoor athletic events hosted by Lincoln Public Schools Wednesday postponed or canceled

The air quality in Lincoln has been fluctuating between unhealthy and very unhealthy levels on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.(airnow.gov)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is postponing or canceling all of its outdoor athletic events Wednesday due to the poor air quality.

Outdoor practices will be moved inside.

LPS said its working with all schools hosting events outside of Lincoln to monitor conditions and make decisions.

The air quality in Lincoln has been fluctuating between unhealthy and very unhealthy levels on Wednesday due to smoke from fires in Canada. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of Nebraska until noon Thursday.

