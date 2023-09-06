Inmate on escape status from CCC-L, per NDCS

Ian Eastman, 25
Ian Eastman, 25
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who is listed as being on ‘escape’ status from a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services facility.

According to NDCS’ website, 25-year-old Ian Eastman was placed on ‘escape’ status very early Wednesday morning. Eastman was being held at the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln.

Eastman was charged with four felonies in Lancaster County last year, where he began serving time in September. NDCS projected his release date for November 10th of this year.

Further details about Eastman’s escape have not yet been released, but anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, should call 911 immediately.

