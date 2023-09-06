Know Your Husker: Omar Brown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Omar Brown is in his 2nd season with Nebraska following 3 years at FCS program Northern Iowa. Brown started his 30th collegiate game, first as a Husker, in Nebraska’s season-opener against Minnesota.

He is originally from Minneapolis, Minn., therefore his first Husker start was also a homecoming. Brown recored 7 tackles and one interception in the game.

I sat down with Omar to hear more about his story and his highlight play in his homecoming game.

Chase: To be back in your hometown and have an interception, did you have a bunch of family at the game? How cool was it to make a big play back in Minneapolis?

Omar: Oh yeah, I had a lot of family or friends that came for sure... making that play definitely felt amazing...

Chase: Year 2 for you at Nebraska, coming from Northern Iowa, just bigger program now here in Nebraska... what’s your expectations for yourself just coming into the year 2?

Omar: I’d say for me, I got a lot of personal expectations for myself. I’ll say one of them is that being consistent every day... being the same guy every day, if I have a good day, try to have the same day, the next day. And just go hard every day.

Chase: I want to ask you about Benny Sapp III from UNI and former teammate of yours... now with the Green Bay Packers, How cool has it been to see him make it to the next level? And then do you have the same aspirations?

Omar: Yeah Benny Sapp that’s my dog... I noticed when we played together, we are learning from each other. But now like he’s at that next level, so I’m pretty much learning from him. Especially since we play the same position.

Chase: Do you hope to maybe put on performance over the course of the season and maybe go to the next level?

Omar: Yeah. I think this is probably one of the biggest seasons of my life. Really...

Chase: You’re seeing the field a lot this year. For Husker fans, what is something that they might not catch that you want Husker fans to know about yourself?

Omar: Man, I’ll just say I have a knack for the ball. I love the ball like I’m trying to get my hands on the ball pretty much every game. Like that’s my goal.

