Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approves new budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23% record rise in Lancaster County property evaluations had homeowners gritting their teeth, but county leaders say they’re aiming to show restraint with a new budget while getting money to the areas that need it the most.

The hundreds of miles of roads in Lancaster County will get a boost with this new budget. Infrastructure was one of the main priorities alongside keeping the tax bills down.

“What we did was say, ‘What is the budget that we need to continue to provide services to our citizens, and what’s it going to cost?’” Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest said. “What can we do this most effectively at? What’s the amount? And then we left the rest in the hands of taxpayers.”

As property taxes soared, the commissioners drove down the property tax levy by 3.8 cents bringing it to 22.2.

“With the 17 years I’ve been here, that is, no doubt, the lowest that the County levy has ever been,” said Dennis Meyer, Lancaster County budget and fiscal officer.

But that doesn’t mean the rate is decreasing with those higher evaluations; the real rise in property taxes will amount to 4%.

Across a series of 30 meetings, county leaders hammered out the $280 million budget. Around $5 million more will go to the County Engineer this year, and the roughly $1.2 million from the first ever Game Tax fund will go toward road and bridge projects as a match to a federal program.

“It will help us maybe start moving some of those projects a little bit quicker,” Meyers said.

The County will also be socking $2.1 million away from the cash reserve fund.

This year, the commissioners prioritized criminal justice reform, adding a new position in the jail which will oversee re-entry programs in a bid to reduce recidivism and the burgeoning jail population.

“This is our priority, and we’re going to continue to take steps that are available to us at this time,” Vest said. “And this is a good one that came to our attention, and we have the right people in place to make this a successful program.”

