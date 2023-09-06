Lincoln area High School Volleyball Highlights
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School Volleyball season is in full swing with teams across the area competing Tuesday nights.
Lincoln scores from Sept. 5, 2023:
- Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23 (3-0)
- Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)
- Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 (3-0)
- Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24 (3-1)
Other scores from Sept. 5, 2023:
- Waverly def. Blair, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)
- Cross County def. BDS , 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 (3-1)
- Seward def. Ralston, 25-5, 25-6, 25-13 (3-0)
- Grand Island def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25 (3-0)
