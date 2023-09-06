Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man uses concrete planter to break into Dairy Queen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The door to an office inside a Lincoln Dairy Queen withstood a burglar who was caught on camera smashing into the building.

Security camera images show a a person in a pickup drive into a parking lot adjacent to Dairy Queen near 27th Street and I-80 on Sept. 1.

Those same cameras then show the driver walk to the restaurant after employees closed up for the night, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Security cameras from a north Lincoln Dairy Queen caught a person smashing through the glass door but failing to get into the restaurant's office. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Jared Minary, a forensic video technician with LPD, said video shows the person throw a concrete planter through the glass door to get inside of the empty restaurant.

The same planter then breaks while being used by the burglar to repeatedly beat on the door of an office, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Minary said they weren’t able to get into the office but did cause damage to the office door.

Security cameras caught an image of the truck used by the person who broke into a north Lincoln Dairy Queen. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The would-be thief left wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a face mask and glossy, dark shoes.

LPD said the four-door pickup truck has running boards and rear tinted windows.

A fraud case involving $1,000 worth of counterfeit bills is being investigating by Lincoln Police.

A man and woman are accused of using ten fake $100 bills to buy items from Walmart in north Lincoln during the afternoon of Aug. 20.

Security images show the two using the bills over three transactions as part of an effort to be given change in real currency, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

A man and woman were caught on video using ten fake $100 bills to buy items from a Lincoln Walmart. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Among the items purchased in the fraudulent transactions include three portable DVD players, two Gunsmoke box sets, a candy bar and a box of Lipton tea.

A follow-up investigation at the store later determined that the $100 bills were not legitimate paper bills.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.