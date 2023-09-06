Lincoln man arrested for arson at apartment complex

Stanley Phan
Stanley Phan(Lancaster County Jail)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 6, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly setting various items on fire at an apartment complex near 25th and K Streets.

Officers were called to the apartment complex just before 11 p.m. after receiving a report of someone starting things on fire.

According to LPD, officers contacted 39-year-old Stanley Phan at his home and saw burn marks, smoke damage and “papers in varying states of burnt and ash” inside his home.

Phan was arrested and lodged in jail for first degree arson.

LPD estimates $5,000 in damage to the apartment. No injuries were reported.

