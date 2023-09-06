Lincoln man arrested for damaging cars in downtown parking garage

(MGN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 35-year-old man accused of damaging cars was booked into jail Monday morning after Lincoln Police said officers found him in a downtown parking garage wielding a large metal object.

Police said officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. about a man breaking car windows inside the parking garage at 14th and P Streets. Once there, police said they found Markus Lopez of Lincoln throwing items off the third level of the parking garage.

Officers reported Lopez had a large metal object, ignored their commands and tried to flee. Officers said they used a taser on Lopez, but it didn’t stop him. Eventually, police said they caught Lopez and arrested him.

Police said they found eight vehicles with damage to their doors and windows. That damage is estimated to add up to $5,300 with an additional $1,300 loss because of missing items.

Lopez is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and obstructing a police officer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrests drunk driver who called himself in
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Megan Klatt, 25, of Grand Island was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Grand Island woman arrested for animal cruelty
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer in southeast Nebraska
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

Latest News

More than $7,300 in construction tools stolen from Lincoln construction site
FBI Omaha provided these images of John Doe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
FBI Omaha seeks help with sexual exploitation investigation
LPD & LFR at the scene of a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, which also involved at least one SUV.
Lincoln motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with SUV
Lincoln Parks and Recreation is down about 20 game officials, from before the pandemic and are...
Lincoln Parks and Recreation looking to fill openings for fall sports referees
Generic police lights
Person in custody following standoff in north Lincoln