Lincoln man sentenced in in kidnapping, torture case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man found guilty of kidnapping and beating another man last year was sentenced to 70-90 years behind bars.

In June, 31-year-old Tanner Danielson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. A judge sentenced him Wednesday to 40 to 50 years on the first count, and 30 to 40 years on the second.

Those sentences are to be served consecutively.

In August of 2022, Lincoln Police was alerted by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln, before being moved to Gage County.

LPD said the victim had burns to his face, arms, and legs along with several abrasions and that he was known to the suspects.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that a female victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Danielson was arrested by task force personnel in Rapid City, South Dakota shortly after he was identified as a suspect.

LPD also arrested Austin Widhalm in Lincoln. He also entered into a plea deal, pleading no contest to assault in the second degree and false imprisonment in the first degree, which combined carry a possible sentence of over 20 years in prison.

Widhalm is set to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

