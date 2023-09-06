Lincoln Parks and Recreation looking to fill openings for fall sports referees

Applications are still open to fill about 20 game official spots for fall recreational sports.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fall recreational sports are underway through the Lincoln Parks and Recreation, and more than 2,500 people are signed up to play. But, there’s still a need for fall referees and game officials.

Game officials play a crucial role in making sure that a match is running smoothly, the correct call is made and even instill fundamentals of the sport to younger athletes. Right now, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is about 20 referees short of what they were at pre-pandemic. They are down from 130 officials to 110 officials. Lincoln Parks and Recreations said that’s mostly due to referees seeing the pandemic as the right opportunity to hang up their gear and not enough young people filling those positions.

“It’s extremely gratifying for those officials to come out particularly with youth sports,” Ryan Mohling, Team Sports Supervisor at Lincoln Parks and Recreation said. “To be able to work with them and give them some tips and techniques of the game is gratifying.

While Lincoln Parks and Recreation said the number is not alarming, it can cause some added stress to referees already in the position who are dealing with scheduling pinches and crossover from having to work multiple sports leagues.

Youth sports officials must be at least 16-years-old, and adult sports officials must be at least 18-years-old. Officials get paid $24 a game. They are responsible for their own gear, whether that be the correct polo shirt for basketball games, or a facemask for softball and volleyball. And although the season is underway, applications are still open.

“We can take game officials at any point,” Mohling said. “The middle of a season isn’t a bad time because we could put you into that role of shadowing for a game or two before you start.”

If you are interested in becoming a referee you can head to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation website for more information.

