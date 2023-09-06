More than $7,300 in construction tools stolen from Lincoln construction site

(KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at a construction site east of downtown Lincoln.

Police were called to a construction site near 22nd and P Streets around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday after a employee found one of their storage containers had been broken into.

Employees reported various construction tools missing from the storage container and the buildings under construction at the site.

According to LPD, $7,371 worth of tools were missing and there was $400 in damage to the storage container.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

