Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash involving SUV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that injured a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 66th and Vine just before 9:30 p.m. and also involved at least one SUV.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene with LPD, and ended up transporting the motorcyclist to a Lincoln hospital. Police do not know the extent of the rider’s injuries.

No one else was hurt as a result of the crash, but it’s unknown what caused the incident.

