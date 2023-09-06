Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash involving SUV

The scene of a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Tuesday night at 66th & Vine Streets in east Lincoln.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that injured a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 66th and Vine just before 9:30 p.m. and also involved at least one SUV.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene with LPD, and ended up transporting the motorcyclist to a Lincoln hospital. Police do not know the extent of the rider’s injuries.

No one else was hurt as a result of the crash, but it’s unknown what caused the incident.

Stick with 10/11 with furhter updates.

