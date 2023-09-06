Owner of north Lincoln towing company arrested on warrants following standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested the owner of a north Lincoln towing company following a standoff at his business Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, task force members went to ALLways Towing located at 5657 N. 57th Street at 8 a.m. to arrest the owner, 44-year-old Jeremie Garrison, who had felony warrants for false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

Jeremie Garrison (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Houchin said Garrison ran out of the building, realized he was surrounded and ran back inside.

At one point, Garrison drove his Dodge Charger through the garage doors and into a law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to escape.

During negotiations, LSO asked people who work and live near 57th Street between Schweitzer Road and Fletcher Avenue to stay inside, because they knew Garrison had a gun.

Negotiations continued until Garrison surrendered around 10:45 a.m. He was booked into jail on his warrants and other charges are pending.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force consists of personnel from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal Service, Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department.

PARTY IN CUSTODY. Thank you to the public for their patience as this situation was resolved. This incident was resolved safely with help from our partners at @Lincoln_Police, @NEStatePatrol, @USMarshalsHQ and others. Thank you for your support! https://t.co/IgQuu9XOvX — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.