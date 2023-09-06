Public urged to avoid area in north Lincoln as sheriff’s office pursues felony arrest

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the 5600 block of N 57th...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the 5600 block of N 57th Street, which is north of Cornhusker Highway while they attempt to arrest a person with an active felony arrest warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.(LSO)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in north Lincoln while they attempt to arrest a person with an active felony arrest warrant.

LSO issued the community alert around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said the person they are trying to arrest has barricaded themselves in a home in the 5600 block of N 57th Street, which is north of Cornhusker Highway.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrests drunk driver who called himself in
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Megan Klatt, 25, of Grand Island was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Grand Island woman arrested for animal cruelty
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer in southeast Nebraska

Latest News

Security cameras from a north Lincoln Dairy Queen caught a person smashing through the glass...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man uses concrete planter to break into Dairy Queen
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Office door thwarts burglar at Lincoln Dairy Queen
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Office door thwarts burglar at Lincoln Dairy Queen
Applications are still open to fill about 20 game official spots for fall recreational sports.
Lincoln Parks and Recreation looking to fill fall sports referee positions
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!