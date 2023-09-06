Public urged to avoid area in north Lincoln as sheriff’s office pursues felony arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in north Lincoln while they attempt to arrest a person with an active felony arrest warrant.

LSO issued the community alert around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said the person they are trying to arrest has barricaded themselves in a home in the 5600 block of N 57th Street, which is north of Cornhusker Highway.

Deputies are in contact with the subject and attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution. The LSO Tactical Response Unit (TRU) is enroute to the location. Please continue to avoid the area. #LNK #LNK911 https://t.co/IgQuu9XOvX — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 6, 2023

No other details are available at this time.

