Public urged to avoid area in north Lincoln as sheriff’s office pursues felony arrest
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in north Lincoln while they attempt to arrest a person with an active felony arrest warrant.
LSO issued the community alert around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said the person they are trying to arrest has barricaded themselves in a home in the 5600 block of N 57th Street, which is north of Cornhusker Highway.
No other details are available at this time.
