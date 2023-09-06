Rural Response Hotline serves rural Nebraskans in crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Farm and Ranch Project oversees the Rural Response Hotline, a hotline dedicated to helping rural Nebraskans in crisis. Created in 1984 by a coalition of farm and faith-based organizations, the hotline offers financial assistance, disaster relief, emotional support and legal assistance.

In 1999, the hotline partnered with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to launch a free mental health voucher project. Since then the hotline has served over 13,000 people.

In 2022, the Hotline issued 8,224 free mental health vouchers and responded to almost 7,000 calls. The program currently has 372 clinicians statewide.

The suicide rate among farmers is three and a half times higher than among the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association, and from 2000-2020, suicide rates increased in rural areas by 46%.

“There is a clear lack of resources in greater Nebraska, especially regarding mental health and counseling,” said Michelle Soll, Legal Aid of Nebraska’s Farm and Ranch Project Manager. “The Rural Response Hotline is a lifeline for many farmers and ranchers and we are the connector to those in crisis with life changing and saving resources.”

Rural Nebraskans in need of farm and ranch operations crisis assistance should call the Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258 or visit farmhotline.com for more resources. People in need of mental health assistance should call or text 988, Nebraska’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.