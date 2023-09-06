Thursday Forecast: Smoke clears, temps rise, and rain falls?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Air quality has been extremely poor through the day on Wednesday across the state with many locations seeing smoke near the surface reduce visibility to less than two miles & lead to unhealthy air quality. Smoke will continue to linger through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, but it is expected to thin out. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect across the state through midday on Thursday, so conditions should be vastly improved on Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday afternoon.

Air Quality Alerts remain in place across the state through midday on Thursday. (KOLN)

Smoke near the surface will linger through Wednesday evening but is forecast to improve slightly into the day on Thursday. (KOLN)

In terms of actual cloud cover, skies are expected to be mainly clear tonight and through most of the day on Thursday. A weak upper level disturbance will slide over the upper level ridge into Thursday evening, bringing cloud cover and a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the forecast area. The best chance for storms will be across north central, northeastern, and southeastern parts of the state, with the likely window for any storms opening around 6 PM Thursday evening. Storms should be isolated to scattered, with most areas likely staying dry through the day on Thursday.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for most of Thursday, with clouds and isolated storms pushing into eastern Nebraska by late Thursday evening. (KOLN)

If we do get storms going on Thursday, a few of them could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined central and eastern Nebraska with a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat would likely be the potential for large hail and some strong wind gusts along with some locally heavy rain.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across central and eastern Nebraska for Thursday with large hail and gusty winds as the main threats. (KOLN)

For temperatures, look for a cool and comfortable morning into Thursday. It would be a great night to sleep with the windows open if it weren’t for the smokey conditions across the state. Lows should fall into the upper 40s to low 50s across the state, with the coolest readings likely across northeast Nebraska.

Look for lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s into Thursday morning. (KOLN)

As a warm front slides across the area on Thursday, temperatures should jump back into the mid 80s to low 90s by Thursday afternoon with the warmest readings across the western half of the state. The one thing that could limit temperatures tomorrow is if smokey conditions linger longer than expected as the veil of smoke could reduce temperatures by a few degrees.

Warmer temperatures are expected for Thursday with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures a bit warmer than average through Saturday before temperatures begin to fall. Look for highs through the first half of next week to be comfortably in the middle 70s. Rain chances look to be best as we head into the weekend - particularly in the Sunday to Monday timeframe.

Temperatures will be warmer over the next several days before rain chances and cooler temperatures return into early next week. (KOLN)

