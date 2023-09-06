Troopers arrest 94 impaired drivers during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Nebraska State Troopers arrested 94 impaired drivers during a three-week enforcement campaign...
Nebraska State Troopers arrested 94 impaired drivers during a three-week enforcement campaign to close-out the summer travel season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign ran from August 16 through September 4.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol stayed busy over a three-week enforcement campaign that included the Labor Day holiday.

Troopers arrested 94 impaired drivers from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4 during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“As we move from the summer driving season into the fall months, drivers need to remain vigilant on the roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

In addition, troopers issued 1,580 citations for speeding with 70 of them for people going at or above 100 miles per hour. Other citations issued include 120 for driving under suspension, 47 for no seat belt, 26 for improper child restraint, 31 for open alcohol container, and 15 for minor in possession. Troopers also performed 794 motorist assists and made 99 felony arrests.

Labor Day marks the traditional end of the summer travel season.

From Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend, troopers made 393 arrests for driving under the influence. Troopers also cited 357 drivers for speeding at or above 100 miles per hour and performed over 4,000 motorist assists throughout the state.

“With summer vacations in the rear view, now is the time to stay alert for changing weather conditions and keep an eye out for farm machinery moving from field to field,” said Colonel Bolduc. “When you’re driving, keep your focus on the road and help keep Nebraska roads safe.”

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign was made possible in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation - Highway Safety Office.

