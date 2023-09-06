Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Whole Foods Market in Virginia will be one of many stores offering customers the choice of paying for their groceries with palm recognition services.

According to Amazon, all Whole Foods locations in the U.S. will offer patrons the option of paying without their phone or wallet by the end of the year.

Similar to fingerprint identification on your phone, the sales devices at the stores will use a person’s palm signature.

The palm recognition service will use that signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin, according to representatives.

WWBT reports the Whole Foods Market located in the Richmond area on Broad Street is joining the more than 500 stores that will be using the new technology.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrests drunk driver who called himself in
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
Erwin Charles Simants
Erwin Charles Simants, who killed six Nebraskans in Lincoln County in 1975, has died
Southern flying squirrels are listed as a 'threatened species' in Nebraska, even though they...
Nebraska Game and Parks studies flying squirrels in Lincoln
Megan Klatt, 25, of Grand Island was arrested for felony animal cruelty.
Grand Island woman arrested for animal cruelty

Latest News

FILE – California Democratic state Sen. Aisha Wahab is seen in Sacramento, Calif.,, on March...
California lawmakers vote to become first state to ban caste-based discrimination
Nebraska awarded $10.8 million to modernize power grid, fight climate crisis
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while...
Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods